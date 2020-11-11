UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Orders Upgaradation Of Muncipal Library

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 12:38 PM

Commissioner orders upgaradation of Muncipal library

Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood directed upgaradation of Muncipal library

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood directed upgaradation of Muncipal library.

He also ordered recruitment on vacant librarian post as early as possible. The metropolitan corporation was given task for Muncipal library upgaradation estimate.

Commissioner expressed these views during surprise visit to Muncipal library over public complaints here on Wednesday.

He said that books are national asset and it was dire need to devise a system for their safety.

He said that such reading centers are guarantee to peace in the society.

Commissioner also paid visit to Bagh Langarkhana library.

Director Development Waqas Khan Khawani and Chief Officer Metropolitan corporation Shahid Iqbal were also present.

APP /sak

