Commissioner Suspends Officials At Matric Practical Exams Centres

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2025 | 06:38 PM

Commissioner Sargodha Division Jehanzab Awan conducted a surprise visit to Government Jamia Boys High School and Government Central Model School along with Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, where matriculation practical exams for Biology and Computer Science were underway

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jehanzab Awan conducted a surprise visit to Government Jamia Boys High school and Government Central Model School along with Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, where matriculation practical exams for Biology and Computer Science were underway.

During inspection, widespread cheating was observed, with invigilators and superintendents allegedly assisting students in using unfair means. Taking serious notice, the commissioner immediately removed Superintendent Kafeel Qasim and Ghulam Sajjad from Government Jamia Boys High School, and Abdul Rauf from Government Central Model School.

The commissioner ordered action against all three under the PEEDA Act and declared them permanently ineligible for any future exam duties. He also directed disciplinary action against students caught cheating at both centers.

Talking to the media, the commissioner said those who facilitate cheating would be made an example. He instructed the Secretary and Controller of Examinations to ensure foolproof arrangements for upcoming exams and stressed the need to strictly enforce a zero-tolerance policy against the cheating mafia.

