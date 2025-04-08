Commissioner Visits Examination Centers During Annual Examination
Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2025 | 11:03 PM
Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Nadeem Ahmed Abro, conducted surprise visits to various examination centers across the district during the ongoing annual examinations for 9th and 10th grades, organized by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Shaheed Benazirabad
During round commissioner visited several examination centers including H.M. Khoja High School, D.C. High School, Government Municipal High School, Government Girls Court Road High School, and Government Girls Islamia High School.
During his visit to the D.C. High school examination center, two students were caught cheating and were booked under copy cases. In another incident at the Government Municipal High School, cheating material was found, leading the commissioner to issue orders for a show-cause notice to be served to the block in-charge teacher. While inspecting the centers, commissioner issued strict instructions to the center in-charges to ensure all necessary measures are taken to prevent cheating.
He emphasized that the transparency of the examination system is crucial for the development of the country and the nation. “We must provide an environment that supports merit-based success for our students,” the commissioner stated.
Commissioner also instructed that arrangements for cold drinking water be made at the examination centers in the wake of intense hot environment. He said that divisional and district administrations are actively working against cheating mafias.
He directed the board-appointed externals to play their part in curbing the trend of cheating during the exams.
Commissioner instructed the Chairman of the Board to extract data of those leaking exam papers via WhatsApp groups and hand it over to the FIA for legal action. He also directed police officials to take strict action against individuals involved in leaking papers through digital platforms.
