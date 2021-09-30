Committee working on exam results starts inquiry from Mardan Board

The members of a committee constituted to carry out inquiry in matric and intermediate exams results conducted under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa educational board has started its proceedings from the Mardan Board to address reservations shown by some quarters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :The members of a committee constituted to carry out inquiry in Matric and intermediate exams results conducted under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa educational board has started its proceedings from the Mardan Board to address reservations shown by some quarters.

In this connection, the fact-finding committee members recorded the statements of administrative officials of the board and started formal examination of the record, the other day.

Official sources said the committee to investigate and address the reservations on Peshawar and Mardan boards' matric and intermediate examinations results has achieved access to the record of Mardan Board.

In this regard the committee was scrutinizing the exam papers of position holder students and their past educational record in Mardan Board. However the sources said no procedure in this regard was initiated in other educational boards up till now.

The sources further informed that it may take several weeks to finalize the inquiry report.