Computer lab inaugurated

The inauguration ceremony of Computer Lab donated by Rotary International was held at Government Girls High School BDS Sakrand/Mehar Ali Jamali

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :The inauguration ceremony of Computer Lab donated by Rotary International was held at Government Girls High School BDS Sakrand/Mehar Ali Jamali.

Governor Rotary International Tehzeeb Kazmi, Former Director Education Razi Khan Jamali, Assistant Director HM Khoja library Mir Khan Zardari inaugurated the computer lab.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Governor Rotary International Tehzeeb Kaszmi highlighted the steps taken by Rotary International for the improvement in the field of education.

He said the efforts of former Director Education Razi Khan Jamali for providing standard education to male and female students of rural areas.

Razi Jamali thanked Rotary International for installing Computer Laboratory in school and applauded the efforts of Rotary for betterment in the field of education.

Addressing the occasion Assistant Director HM Khoja Library Mir Khan Zardari called the efforts of Rotary Intenational as positive and constructive.

Speaker Ali Hyder, appreciated the efforts of Razi Khan Jamali as exemplary on his vision for education betterment. He also thanked Faiz Qudwai, Tehzeeb Kasmi, Afrab Imam, Aziz Memon, Razi Khan Jamali, Mir Khan Zardari and Danish Iqbal Qureshi on extending their cooperation for making the project successful.

Later, gifts were distributed among position holder students of the school. Taluka Education Officer Danish Iqbal Qureshi, Principal DC High School Javed Unar, Syed Ali Hyder Project Manager and elites were present on the occasion.