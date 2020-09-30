UrduPoint.com
Computer Lab Inaugurated In University Of Malakand

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 01:03 PM

University of Malakand (UoM) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Gul Zaman inaugurated a well equipped computer laboratory at Department of Chemistry here on Wednesday

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :University of Malakand (UoM) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Gul Zaman inaugurated a well equipped computer laboratory at Department of Chemistry here on Wednesday.

The VC UoM professor doctor Gul Zaman, Ms Noor of the Higher education Commission(HEC), Islamabad, Chairman Department of Chemistry Professor Dr Sultan Alan and faculty members attended the inauguration ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, the VC said the laboratory was well-equipped with modern Information technology gadgets and apparatus used in experiments, adding the facility would help promote research activities.

He also appreciated efforts of the department's chairman, saying all this was materialized with valuable contributions of Prof Dr Sultan Alam.

