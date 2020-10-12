UrduPoint.com
COMSATS-Afghanistan Scientific Cooperation Ties Strengthened

Afghanistan will now support the mandate of Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS) and benefit from its programs and operations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Afghanistan will now support the mandate of Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS) and benefit from its programs and operations.

This was revealed during a visit of the Deputy Head of Mission/Charg d'affaires, Embassy of Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in Islamabad, Ahmad Shakir Qarar to COMSATS headquarters.

On the occasion, Executive Director COMSATS, Dr. S.M. Junaid Zaidi, expressed his strong resolve to create scientific and academic linkages between Afghanistan and COMSATS' member countries, including the host country, Pakistan.

Apart from a case built in favor of Afghanistan's membership to COMSATS, matters discussed during the meeting between the Afghan diplomat and senior officials of COMSATS included: COMSATS as an effective partner for regional and international cooperation in Science and Technology (S&T) and development; possible cooperation in science and technology-led development; connections and synergies with institutions around the globe especially from countries having similar development challenges; academic and scientific exchanges among Afghanistan and COMSATS' Member States.

Academic linkages through University of Nangarhar, Kabul University, and University of Herat of Afghanistan were encouraged and COMSATS Telehealth (CTH) was deemed a useful means to addressing the country's medical and healthcare needs.

Mr. Qarar welcomed the offer of scientific cooperation and explored the country's interests in becoming the organization's member.

Mr. Qarar indicated that he would explore collaborations in context of the latter with Afghan health department back home in order to build synergies and to establish a viable health solution for the country.

The meeting concluded on the note of establishing closer relations between Afghanistan and COMSATS Member States.

