- Home
- Education
- News
- COMSATS University Abbottabad campus awards degrees to 1296 graduates during convocation
COMSATS University Abbottabad Campus Awards Degrees To 1296 Graduates During Convocation
Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2024 | 06:08 PM
COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI), Abbottabad Campus on Monday held its Convocation-2024 in two sessions, where 1,296 graduates received their degrees for the Fall 2023 and Spring 2024 sessions
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI), Abbottabad Campus on Monday held its Convocation-2024 in two sessions, where 1,296 graduates received their degrees for the Fall 2023 and Spring 2024 sessions.
These graduates, including 954 Bachelor's and 303 Master's students, were conferred degrees in fields such as Engineering, business Administration, Information Technology, Sciences, and Health Sciences.
The ceremony was graced by the founding Rector of CUI, Dr. S. M. Junaid Zaidi, who was the chief guest. In his address, Dr. Zaidi congratulated the graduates, advising them to stay committed to their professional journeys and contribute to the country's progress. He also acknowledged the significant role of parents in the graduates' success.
A total of 58 students were honored with medals for their outstanding academic achievements, with awards given at both the institute and campus levels.
Additionally, 39 PhD graduates were recognized in various disciplines, including Engineering, Computer Science, Pharmacy, and Environmental Sciences.
The event also featured a report by Prof. Dr. Imtiaz Ali Khan, Director of the Abbottabad campus, who highlighted the institution's academic growth. He noted the enrollment of over 5,000 students and the introduction of new programs and departments, including Computer Engineering and Data Science. Prof. Khan emphasized the importance of research and community outreach in shaping skilled professionals.
The convocation concluded with expressions of gratitude to the faculty, staff, and parents for their support in making the event a success.
Recent Stories
Saudi the Crown Prince congratulates Sultan of Oman on National Day
NDRMF, RUDA sign MoU at COP 29 to boost disaster resilience, sustainable urban d ..
KU announces schedule of submission of online admission forms for reserved seats ..
Spanish delegation meets Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz
PJA conducts training program on forensic science
36th SMC officers call on Commissioner
KPK judicial academy hosts workshop on refugee legal framework
Xi meets UK leader Starmer at G20 in Brazil: Chinese state media
Federal Ombudsman adviser hears public complaints
District peace committee meets
"Maryam Ke Dastak" expanded to Punjab's 32 districts
RDA inflows rise to $8.953 bn in Oct-2024
More Stories From Education
-
KU announces schedule of submission of online admission forms for reserved seats 20252 minutes ago
-
The Punjab University awards 10 PhD degrees4 days ago
-
Schools closed, classes shifted to online in Punjab’s five more divisions amid smog5 days ago
-
Punjab govt closes schools across all districts amid smog6 days ago
-
BISP chairperson emphasizes promotion of Pakistan's cultural heritage through crafts, art7 days ago
-
GCWUF attains position in QS Asia University rankings 202511 days ago
-
Intermediate Part-I papers: 4 fake candidates caught red-handed14 days ago
-
KU, TMC Gulshan Town sign MoU to enhance infrastructure17 days ago
-
Annual Matric Exams 2025 to start from March 0417 days ago
-
Mandatory training course of PMS, PPS concluded18 days ago
-
KU develops curricula to address current, future needs: KU VC19 days ago
-
UoP convocation awards 334 degrees &18 gold medals19 days ago