COMSATS University Abbottabad campus awards degrees to 1296 graduates during convocation

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI), Abbottabad Campus on Monday held its Convocation-2024 in two sessions, where 1,296 graduates received their degrees for the Fall 2023 and Spring 2024 sessions.

These graduates, including 954 Bachelor's and 303 Master's students, were conferred degrees in fields such as Engineering, business Administration, Information Technology, Sciences, and Health Sciences.

The ceremony was graced by the founding Rector of CUI, Dr. S. M. Junaid Zaidi, who was the chief guest. In his address, Dr. Zaidi congratulated the graduates, advising them to stay committed to their professional journeys and contribute to the country's progress. He also acknowledged the significant role of parents in the graduates' success.

A total of 58 students were honored with medals for their outstanding academic achievements, with awards given at both the institute and campus levels.

Additionally, 39 PhD graduates were recognized in various disciplines, including Engineering, Computer Science, Pharmacy, and Environmental Sciences.

The event also featured a report by Prof. Dr. Imtiaz Ali Khan, Director of the Abbottabad campus, who highlighted the institution's academic growth. He noted the enrollment of over 5,000 students and the introduction of new programs and departments, including Computer Engineering and Data Science. Prof. Khan emphasized the importance of research and community outreach in shaping skilled professionals.

The convocation concluded with expressions of gratitude to the faculty, staff, and parents for their support in making the event a success.