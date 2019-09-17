UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COMSATS University And The Abdus Salam International Centre For Theoretical Physics (ICTP), Italy Signed Agreement

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 03:08 PM

COMSATS University And The Abdus Salam International Centre For Theoretical Physics (ICTP), Italy Signed Agreement

COMSATS University Islamabad(CUI), Lahore campus and The Abdus Salam International Centre for Theoretical Physics (ICTP), Italy have signed an agreement in a ceremony held in Trieste, Italy to establish an international Program of Master of Science in Mathematics at CUI Lahore Campus

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th September, 2019) COMSATS University Islamabad(CUI), Lahore campus and The Abdus Salam International Centre for Theoretical Physics (ICTP), Italy have signed an agreement in a ceremony held in Trieste, Italy to establish an international Program of Master of Science in Mathematics at CUI Lahore Campus.

Prof. Dr Raheel Qammar, SI, Rector, COMSATS signed the MOU from CUI. Rector Comsats said that It’s a historical step under the leadership of Ch. Fawad Hussain, Minister MOST to achieve the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan towards internationalization of Pakistani universities.

This program aimed to provide high quality education to the students from Pakistan and other developing countries by engaging well renowned mathematicians of the world. The Director ICTP Dr. Fernando Quevedo and heads of other sections were present at the ceremony.

The Rector CUI, Prof Dr. Raheel Qamar, the Director Lahore Campus Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas and Head of Mathematics Department CUI Lahore Dr. Sarfraz Ahmad have visited ICTP, Trieste Italy to sign the MOU.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Prime Minister World Education Trieste Italy From Agreement

Recent Stories

Ajman Crown Prince, New Zealand Ambassador review ..

2 hours ago

OFID approves US$318m for operations in developing ..

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $66.43 a barrel M ..

3 hours ago

UAE Press: Action needed to end Rohingya suffering

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 17, 2019 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.