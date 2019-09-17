COMSATS University And The Abdus Salam International Centre For Theoretical Physics (ICTP), Italy Signed Agreement

COMSATS University Islamabad(CUI), Lahore campus and The Abdus Salam International Centre for Theoretical Physics (ICTP), Italy have signed an agreement in a ceremony held in Trieste, Italy to establish an international Program of Master of Science in Mathematics at CUI Lahore Campus

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th September, 2019) COMSATS University Islamabad(CUI), Lahore campus and The Abdus Salam International Centre for Theoretical Physics (ICTP), Italy have signed an agreement in a ceremony held in Trieste, Italy to establish an international Program of Master of Science in Mathematics at CUI Lahore Campus.

Prof. Dr Raheel Qammar, SI, Rector, COMSATS signed the MOU from CUI. Rector Comsats said that It’s a historical step under the leadership of Ch. Fawad Hussain, Minister MOST to achieve the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan towards internationalization of Pakistani universities.

This program aimed to provide high quality education to the students from Pakistan and other developing countries by engaging well renowned mathematicians of the world. The Director ICTP Dr. Fernando Quevedo and heads of other sections were present at the ceremony.

The Rector CUI, Prof Dr. Raheel Qamar, the Director Lahore Campus Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas and Head of Mathematics Department CUI Lahore Dr. Sarfraz Ahmad have visited ICTP, Trieste Italy to sign the MOU.