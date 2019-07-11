COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) launches a project of Rs 1bln on artificial intelligence technology

COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) has launched a project of Rs one billion on artificial intelligence technology with an aim to introduce and provide the students with modern higher education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ):COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) has launched a project of Rs one billion on artificial intelligence technology with an aim to introduce and provide the students with modern higher education.

In this regard a consortium consisting of six information and technology universities including COMSATS University Islamabad, National University of Science and Technology (NUST), University of Engineering Technology (UET) Lahore, University of Engineering Technology (UET) Peshawar, NED University of Engineering and Technology Karachi, and Punjab University has been established, sources said while talking to APP on Thursday.

They said that the aim of this consortium was to compete the Information Technology sector of the developed countries.

Under the project, they said, as many as nine modern laboratories would be set up initially in four cities including Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and Karachi through artificial intelligence technology.

In these laboratories, the students would be studied the modern subjects including artificial intelligence, robotics, cyber security, e-gaming, big data and speed coding, sources added.

The process of purchasing the equipments for establishment of modern laboratories was underway, they said adding that it was expected that the project would be started working by next year.

The sources informed that the project was launched with the special efforts of Rector COMSATS University Islamabad Dr Rahil Qamar.