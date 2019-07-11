UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) Launches A Project Of Rs 1bln On Artificial Intelligence Technology

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 01:56 PM

COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) launches a project of Rs 1bln on artificial intelligence technology

COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) has launched a project of Rs one billion on artificial intelligence technology with an aim to introduce and provide the students with modern higher education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ):COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) has launched a project of Rs one billion on artificial intelligence technology with an aim to introduce and provide the students with modern higher education.

In this regard a consortium consisting of six information and technology universities including COMSATS University Islamabad, National University of Science and Technology (NUST), University of Engineering Technology (UET) Lahore, University of Engineering Technology (UET) Peshawar, NED University of Engineering and Technology Karachi, and Punjab University has been established, sources said while talking to APP on Thursday.

They said that the aim of this consortium was to compete the Information Technology sector of the developed countries.

Under the project, they said, as many as nine modern laboratories would be set up initially in four cities including Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and Karachi through artificial intelligence technology.

In these laboratories, the students would be studied the modern subjects including artificial intelligence, robotics, cyber security, e-gaming, big data and speed coding, sources added.

The process of purchasing the equipments for establishment of modern laboratories was underway, they said adding that it was expected that the project would be started working by next year.

The sources informed that the project was launched with the special efforts of Rector COMSATS University Islamabad Dr Rahil Qamar.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Technology Education Punjab University Of Engineering And Technology National University Billion

Recent Stories

 Electrical engineer becomes robber to please wif ..

6 minutes ago

More than half Pakistanis (56%) reported praying 5 ..

27 minutes ago

Russia Parliament to Host in 2nd Half of 2019 Roun ..

5 minutes ago

Six tourists killed in storms in Greece

5 minutes ago

European stock markets rise at open 11 July 2019

5 minutes ago

TNSM Ameer Sufi Muhammad passes away after protrac ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.