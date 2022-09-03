UrduPoint.com

COMSATS University Islamabad, Lahore Campus Holds Hajj/Umrah Lucky Draw

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2022 | 03:43 PM

COMSATS University Islamabad, Lahore Campus holds Hajj/Umrah Lucky Draw

Rector COMSATS University Prof. Tabassum Afzal and Director COMSATS Lahore Prof. Dr. Syed Asad Hussain graced the ceremony

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022) COMSATS University Lahore, in yet another landmark initiative, conducted 4th Hajj/Umrah luck draw for its employees under a special scheme which was launched in 2018. This scheme is aimed at providing equal opportunity to its employees for performing Hajj/Umrah through a mutual fund. Rector COMSATS University Prof. Tabassum Afzal said that under this scheme, all the employees to pool a specified amount of money from their salaries into this fund. He added that this initiative helps salaried staff which cannot afford to spend huge funds for this sacred purpose. Director COMSATS Lahore, while addressing the ceremony, pointed out that COMSATS management has always been striving to facilitate its staff, not only in academics but also in their personal affairs and this scheme is one of the steps in that direction.

Under this scheme, 4th luck draw was held today, prior to that, 5 staff members have already performed Umrah and 2 employees have performed Hajj. In order to ensure transparency, the luck draw is conducted through a special software designed by the IT team of the university. 359 staff members of the university are active members of this fund. Head of Mass Communication Department, Dr. Sohail Riaz spearheaded all the arrangements of the ceremony while media coverage of the event was managed and conducted by the teachers and students of Mass Communication Department.

Related Topics

Lahore Hajj Money 2018 Media Event All From Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

Wood, Parsons impressed by young talent and NHPC ..

Wood, Parsons impressed by young talent and NHPC facilities

6 minutes ago
 Govt to bring normalcy back in lives of flood affe ..

Govt to bring normalcy back in lives of flood affectees: Ahsan

20 minutes ago
 OCAS Opens Admissions for Intermediate Programs 20 ..

OCAS Opens Admissions for Intermediate Programs 2022-2023

1 hour ago
 Veterinary University arranged Friends Donors Conf ..

Veterinary University arranged Friends Donors Conference under UVAS Flood Relief ..

1 hour ago
 Most original design and best sound quality meet H ..

Most original design and best sound quality meet HUAWEI FreeBuds Lipstick

1 hour ago
 Violence in PA: Court grants bail to PML-N nine MP ..

Violence in PA: Court grants bail to PML-N nine MPAs till Sept 14

2 hours ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.