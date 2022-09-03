COMSATS University Islamabad, Lahore Campus holds Hajj/Umrah Lucky Draw

Rector COMSATS University Prof. Tabassum Afzal and Director COMSATS Lahore Prof. Dr. Syed Asad Hussain graced the ceremony

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022) COMSATS University Lahore, in yet another landmark initiative, conducted 4th Hajj/Umrah luck draw for its employees under a special scheme which was launched in 2018. This scheme is aimed at providing equal opportunity to its employees for performing Hajj/Umrah through a mutual fund. Rector COMSATS University Prof. Tabassum Afzal said that under this scheme, all the employees to pool a specified amount of money from their salaries into this fund. He added that this initiative helps salaried staff which cannot afford to spend huge funds for this sacred purpose. Director COMSATS Lahore, while addressing the ceremony, pointed out that COMSATS management has always been striving to facilitate its staff, not only in academics but also in their personal affairs and this scheme is one of the steps in that direction.

Under this scheme, 4th luck draw was held today, prior to that, 5 staff members have already performed Umrah and 2 employees have performed Hajj. In order to ensure transparency, the luck draw is conducted through a special software designed by the IT team of the university. 359 staff members of the university are active members of this fund. Head of Mass Communication Department, Dr. Sohail Riaz spearheaded all the arrangements of the ceremony while media coverage of the event was managed and conducted by the teachers and students of Mass Communication Department.