Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019) COMSATS University Islamabad, Lahore Campus hosted a senior delegation from Guangzhou University, Guangzhou China on 19.8.2019. This visit was a result of an existing research collaboration between the Interdisciplinary Research Centre in Biomedical Materials (IRCBM) at COMSATS University Islamabad, Lahore Campus and the Centre for Advanced Analytical Science at Guangzhou University, China. The visiting delegation included;

The visitors were welcomed by Prof. Qaisar Abbas, Director CUI Lahore Campus along with Head of Academics and Research CUI Lahore Campus, Heads of Departments and collaborating scientists.

Both the teams exchanged ideas about faculty and student exchange, development of joint centres, holding of joint conferences and related events, scholarships and post doctoral fellowship for students and faculty amongst other things. To further the commitment from the initial collaboration which has proved to be very fruitful Guangzhou University and COMSATS University Islamabad signed an intent document for scientific cooperation between the two universities. Prof. Qixue Zhang highlighted the brotherly relations between the two countries and said that the time is ideal for scientific and research collaboration. He appreciated the hospitality extended to them and invited Prof. Qaisar Abbas and his team to visit Guangzhou China. Prof. Qaisar Abbas reciprocated the feelings and sought support for training for young faculty and post-doctoral fellowships. The visiting professors agreed and invited budding scientists to avail opportunities available. The meeting ended with a mutual vote of thanks and a commitment to grow this relationship on all fronts!