COMSATS University Students Passes Away After Cardiac Arrest

Fri 04th October 2019 | 07:08 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :A student of COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) enrolled in the second semester of Bachelor of business Administration program passed away on Friday.

The student suffered from a massive cardiac arrest and was immediately rushed to the Medical Center where he was administered emergency medical treatment by trained medical professionals.

After administering emergency treatment, the student was rushed to National Institutes of Health Medical Complex, Islamabad, for further medical treatment, said a news release issued here.

However, the hospital authorities declared the student dead on arrival. The student's family refused the postmortem of deceased student and the subsequently the body was handed over to the family.

