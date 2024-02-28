COMSTECH, Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital To Arrange Free Cataract Eye Surgery Camp
COMSTECH and Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital Pakistan in collaboration with Al-Nur Foundation Somalia, and Benadir University Somalia, are organizing a free cataract eye surgery camp in Mogadishu, Somalia, from March 01-10
The goal of this initiative is to eliminate avoidable blindness by providing free cataract surgeries to those in need. The camp will be held at Dalmar Specialized and Teaching Hospital in Mogadishu, Somalia.
According to COMSTECH, the free cataract eye surgery camp embodies its vision to prioritize healthcare accessibility and community welfare.
This initiative is poised to make a significant impact on the lives of individuals in need. By offering free medical consultations, medications, eyeglasses, and surgeries to address cataract-related issues, the camp aims to alleviate the burden of visual impairment and improve the overall quality of life for participants.
This initiative underscores the collective effort of COMSTECH, Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital Pakistan and other partners to fulfill their commitment to serving communities, particularly those underserved or marginalized, by providing essential healthcare services that empower individuals to lead healthier and more productive lives.
Through such collaborative endeavours, COMSTECH continues to demonstrate its dedication to advancing healthcare accessibility and making a tangible difference in the lives of people across Pakistan.
COMSTECH the Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation of the OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation) was established by the Third Islamic Summit of OIC held at Makkah, Saudi Arabia in January 1981.
The core mandate of COMSTECH is to strengthen cooperation among OIC Member States in science and technology, and enhance their capabilities through training in emerging areas, undertake follow-up actions and implementation of the resolutions of the OIC, and to draw up programs and submit proposals designed to increase the capability of the Muslim countries in science and technology.
The ultimate aim is to build and nourish a scientific culture in addition to using Science and Technology as a major contributor to socio-economic development and rapid industrialization.
