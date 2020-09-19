COMSTECH announces annual scholarships for Turkish scholars at ICCBS

COMSTECH has announced five annual scholarships for the Turkish graduate and post-graduate scholars in the field of chemical and biological sciences at the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi, through The World Academy of Science (TWAS)/ COMSTECH fellowship programs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :COMSTECH has announced five annual scholarships for the Turkish graduate and post-graduate scholars in the field of chemical and biological sciences at the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi, through The World academy of Science (TWAS)/ COMSTECH fellowship programs.

These students will be placed in various sections of ICCBS based on their fields of interest for 6-12 months.

ICCBS will cover their bench fee, accommodation and research expenses, Coordinator General COMSTECH and Director ICCBS, Professor Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary stated this while speaking during a meeting with Consul General, Turkish Consulate General in Karachi, Mr. Tolga U�ak.

In the meeting held at ICCBS, Karachi, the discussion a held on establishment of Pak-Turk Mirror Research Centers in the Field of Halal and Textile Product Development, said a message received here.� Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary briefed the Consul General about the various projects and activities going on at the ICCBS as well as COMSTECH. It was indeed a very useful and pleasant meeting with lots of excellent ideas exchanged.

The Consul General of Turkey welcomed the proposals of collaboration and ensured the full support in both initiatives. He agreed to coordinate with Turkish universities and research institutions in this regard.

A detailed discussion on the status of various clinical trials on COVID-19 drugs and vaccines was also held.