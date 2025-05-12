COMSTECH chief underscores $1.3 trillion Halal economy potential at training course in Uzbekistan

Coordinator General of OIC-COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary inaugurated a five-day international training course on Halal Products Standards and Testing in Tashkent, highlighting the immense potential of the global Halal economy, currently valued at over $1.3 trillion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Coordinator General of OIC-COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary inaugurated a five-day international training course on Halal Products Standards and Testing in Tashkent, highlighting the immense potential of the global Halal economy, currently valued at over $1.3 trillion.

The course is being held at the Uzbek Agency for Technical Regulation (O’ZTTSA) and is jointly organized by COMSTECH, the Standards and Metrology Institute for Islamic Countries (SMIIC), the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS), and O’ZTTSA, said a news release received here.

The training has brought together participants from eleven OIC member countries, with additional delegates joining virtually. In his opening remarks, Prof. Choudhary emphasized that the concept of Halal, deeply rooted in Islamic principles, goes beyond food and includes pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. He underlined the growing global demand for Halal certification and standardization as a means to enhance trade, ensure Shariah compliance, and build consumer trust.

“The Halal market presents a significant economic opportunity for the Muslim world. To fully benefit, OIC countries must invest in capacity building, institutional development, and regulatory infrastructure,” he noted.

Prof. Choudhary acknowledged SMIIC’s pivotal role in unifying Halal standards across the Islamic world and stated that this training marks the fifth in a successful series, following sessions held in Pakistan, Uganda, Bangladesh, and Morocco. These programs aim to promote knowledge sharing, skills development, and cooperation in Halal testing methodologies.

A major announcement during his address was the COMSTECH-initiated reverse linkage project between Uganda and Pakistan, aimed at establishing a Halal Authentication Laboratory at the Islamic University in Uganda. Supported by the Islamic Development Bank, the lab is expected to be functional by August 2025 and will serve the East African region.

He also highlighted several ongoing initiatives under COMSTECH. The Uzbekistan Country Program includes scholarships, joint scientific events, and special projects dedicated to supporting Uzbek women researchers. The COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence connects top research and academic institutions across OIC countries to foster collaboration and science-led development. Prof. Choudhary also spoke of major fellowship initiatives, including the award of 5,000 scholarships for Palestinian students, and dedicated support for Yemeni scholars, women scientists, and researchers from least developed OIC states.

In addition, Prof. Choudhary shed light on COMSTECH’s health-related efforts in Africa, such as free cataract surgeries in Uganda, Niger, Chad, and Somalia, along with specialized training programs for ophthalmologists and healthcare professionals. He mentioned the wide range of capacity-building activities conducted by COMSTECH, including workshops, seminars, and exhibitions focusing on science, technology, and innovation.

In conclusion, he expressed heartfelt appreciation to the Uzbek hosts for their excellent hospitality and reaffirmed COMSTECH’s strong collaboration with IOFS and SMIIC. He extended his best wishes to all participants for a fruitful and impactful training experience.