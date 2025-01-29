COMSTECH Consortium Of Excellence Meeting Concludes
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 29, 2025 | 02:31 PM
A high-level delegation of Rectors/Vice chancellors from OIC member countries participate in meeting
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 29th, 2025) The 2nd Annual Meeting of the COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence concluded in Islamabad with the adoption of Islamabad Declaration, reaffirming the commitment of OIC member states to fostering collaboration in science, technology, higher education, and health sectors.
A high-level delegation of Rectors/Vice chancellors from OIC member countries participated in the meeting.
During the delegation visit, over thirty Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) were signed, paving the way for enhanced collaboration in education, research, and industry.
The delegation lauded COMSTECH's initiatives for Palestine, particularly the provision of five thousand scholarships and research fellowships for Palestinian students and researchers. They assured their full support for the rehabilitation and restructuring of Palestine’s education and health sectors.
