COMSTECH-Indonesia Research Fellowship Program celebrates successful completion of 3rd batch

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) The 3rd batch of the COMSTECH-Indonesia Research Fellowship Program for Virology and Vaccine Technologies has successfully concluded, marking a significant milestone in the program's efforts to empower researchers from OIC countries.

According to the COMSTECH, since 2022, the program has supported 24 research fellows from 18 OIC countries, hosted by Biofarma.

This year, 10 new fellows from nine OIC member states joined the program, including , Dr. Mohamed Abdirahman Omar Qalbi (Somalia), Sherif Abd-Elmaksoud (Egypt), Zaira Rehman (Pakistan), Kitota Abdillhahi (Tanzania), NAILA SHAHID (Pakistan), Azimah Abdul Wahab (Malaysia), Bashir Mwambi (Uganda), EBEDE Guy Roland (Cameroon), Nurulfiza Binti Mat Isa (Malaysia), Sandybayeva Sandugash (Kazakhstan).

The closing ceremony took place in Jakarta, attended by officials from COMSTECH, Host institutions and experts.

The COMSTECH has congratulated the fellows who successfully completed the program and expressed its gratitude to its partners in Indonesia for their continued support.