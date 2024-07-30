- Home
- Education
- News
- COMSTECH-Indonesia Research Fellowship Program celebrates successful completion of 3rd batch
COMSTECH-Indonesia Research Fellowship Program Celebrates Successful Completion Of 3rd Batch
Muhammad Irfan Published July 30, 2024 | 06:59 PM
The 3rd batch of the COMSTECH-Indonesia Research Fellowship Program for Virology and Vaccine Technologies has successfully concluded, marking a significant milestone in the program's efforts to empower researchers from OIC countries
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) The 3rd batch of the COMSTECH-Indonesia Research Fellowship Program for Virology and Vaccine Technologies has successfully concluded, marking a significant milestone in the program's efforts to empower researchers from OIC countries.
According to the COMSTECH, since 2022, the program has supported 24 research fellows from 18 OIC countries, hosted by Biofarma.
This year, 10 new fellows from nine OIC member states joined the program, including , Dr. Mohamed Abdirahman Omar Qalbi (Somalia), Sherif Abd-Elmaksoud (Egypt), Zaira Rehman (Pakistan), Kitota Abdillhahi (Tanzania), NAILA SHAHID (Pakistan), Azimah Abdul Wahab (Malaysia), Bashir Mwambi (Uganda), EBEDE Guy Roland (Cameroon), Nurulfiza Binti Mat Isa (Malaysia), Sandybayeva Sandugash (Kazakhstan).
The closing ceremony took place in Jakarta, attended by officials from COMSTECH, Host institutions and experts.
The COMSTECH has congratulated the fellows who successfully completed the program and expressed its gratitude to its partners in Indonesia for their continued support.
Recent Stories
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais
More Stories From Education
-
Distribution of textbooks to government schools will start from July 311 day ago
-
Punjab govt to launch internship program for students2 days ago
-
Third Batch of COMSTECH-Indonesia Research Fellowship Program completes2 days ago
-
Balochistan welcomes PM's educational reforms: Secretary7 days ago
-
3-day faculty training workshop begins at Sargodha University8 days ago
-
Unjab University awards 10 PhD degrees8 days ago
-
AIOU’s Golden Jubilee commemorative postage stamps launched8 days ago
-
PU library organises training workshop for librarians9 days ago
-
AIOU introduces e-commerce skills, online certificate courses9 days ago
-
BBISE announces registration for Intermediate Academic Sessions 2025-269 days ago
-
Education Ministry executes recruitment drive in transparent manner10 days ago
-
10 PhD degrees awarded12 days ago