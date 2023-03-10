UrduPoint.com

COMSTECH Seeks Applications For Awards 2023

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2023 | 07:17 PM

COMSTECH seeks applications for Awards 2023

COMSTECH-the OIC Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation has sought applications from the citizens of OIC member states having extraordinary scientific contributions for the awards to be given in various categories

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ):COMSTECH-the OIC Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation has sought applications from the citizens of OIC member states having extraordinary scientific contributions for the awards to be given in various categories.

According to an official source, COMSTECH bestows biennial awards to distinguished researchers of OIC member states for their important scientific contributions.

The COMSTECH lifetime achievement awards in basic sciences are given in the fields of Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Mathematics. This year's nominations are sought for awards in the fields of Physics and Mathematics. In this category, each award consists of a certificate, a shield of honour, and a cash prize of US$ 8000.

The COMSTECH Awards for Excellence in Science and Technology are classified into four categories among which three categories include COMSTECH Young Researcher Award (under 40 years), Best Scientific Book (Authorship) - published by an international publisher during the last two years (2021 and 2022), and Patent - the patent must have been registered during the past five years (2018-2022).

Each of the above three awards carries a certificate, shield of honour, and a cash prize of US$4000.

Whereas, under the fourth category, the Best Research Paper awards are given for the best paper published in an impact factor international journal during the last two years (2021 and 2022) in the fields of Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics.

The best research paper award in each discipline carries a certificate, a shield of honour, and a cash prize of US$ 2500.

The deadline for application submission is March 31, 2023, while citizens of all 57 OIC states are eligible to apply for the COMSTECH Awards.

Related Topics

Technology Young March All From Best OIC

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

3 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

5 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

5 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

6 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

6 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

6 hours ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.