COMSTECH seeks nominations for Awards 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ):COMSTECH-the OIC Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation has invited nominations for COMSTECH Awards in nine categories this year.

The scientists and researchers who are citizens of, and currently working in OIC member states are eligible to submit nominations for these awards by March 31, 2023.

COMSTECH has invited applications for Lifetime Achievement Award in two fields of basic sciences, Physics and Mathematics, and for the Excellence in Science and Technology Award which includes, Young Researcher Award, Best Scientific Book Award, Best Patent Award, and Best Research Paper Award in biology, chemistry, mathematics, and physics.

COMSTECH recognizes outstanding research work carried out by scientists working and living in OIC member states through its prestigious awards.

Each award carries a certificate, shield of honour and cash prize. The President of Pakistan confers the award to the basic sciences award winners.