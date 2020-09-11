Condolence reference for Dr. H. Hasnain at UVAS

The University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore organised a condolence reference in the memory of Dr Haleem-ul-Hasnain at UVAS City Campus Lahore on Friday

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the condolence reference while Former Vice-Chancellors Prof Dr Manzoor Ahmed, Prof Dr Muhammad Nawaz and a number of senior UVAS alumni members, senior veterinarians were present physically and many Livestock experts joined through video linked including Dr Saher Hasnain daughter of Dr Haleem-ul-Hasnain, Ex-Chairman Pakistan Agriculture Research Council Dr Amir Muhammad, Dr Muhammad Afzal from FAO in reference and they paid rich tribute to Dr Haleem services for the uplift of veterinary profession in national and international level.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Manzoor Ahmad said that Dr Haleem outstanding services for the uplift of veterinary profession will always be remembered. He said Dr Haleem had always been working with full of dedication and as a member of selection board committee, he selected candidates always on merit and had never compromised on it. He shared the past memories of Dr Haleem and his contribution for the establishment of UVAS. Prof Dr Muhammad Nawaz expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Dr Haleem and prayed for his soul and sympathized with bereaved family. Prof Dr Masood Mabbani mentioned that Dr Haleem was the author of book named “Livestock of Pakistan”. In this book Dr Haleem described about the main constraints, issues and facing challenges which impediments in the development of livestock sector in Pakistan. Dr Saher Hasnain lauded UVAS traditions that after the death of its legends always remembered them by arranging such condolence references.

She said that my father always advised us by utilizing your knowledge and skills play a vital role especially for the betterment of community and development of country.

Earlier, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad spoke about the biography and contribution of Dr Haleem Ul Hasnain. He said that Dr Haleem remained the syndicate member, member of selection board committee and eldest alumnus of UVAS. He was born on January 4, 1931 and passed away on September 4, 2020, at the age of 90 in Islamabad. Dr Haleem graduated in 1952 from the Punjab Veterinary College Lahore. He earned his PhD degree in Animal Reproduction from the University of Nottingham, UK, in 1965 and F.R.C. V. S from the Royal Veterinary College, Sweden, in 1969. Dr. Hasnain started his career at the Pakistan Animal Husbandry Research Institute, Peshawar. He remained Project Director of the Poultry Research Institute at Karachi. He served as Managing Director of Punjab Livestock, Dairy and Poultry Development Board, Lahore. His last public sector assignment was at the Pakistan Agriculture Research Council as Member-Animal Sciences. Dr Hasnain joined Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in 1985 as an Animal Health and Production Specialist and served in Yemen. From1993 onward, Dr Hasnain remained involved as Technical Consultant with multiple national and international organizations such as IFAD/Asianics, FAO, World Bank, UNDP, JIACA, CNFA, SEBCON/ CNFA. He acted as Chairman for Environmental Experts Group. He had 68 years professional experience. He contributed significantly as an Animal Scientist in different institutions both at national and international levels. He also served as a livestock production research specialist, a policy planner and an administrator.