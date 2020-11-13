UrduPoint.com
Condolence Reference For Dr Muhammad Sadiq At UVAS

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 05:13 PM

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th November, 2020) The University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore organised a condolence reference in the memory of Dr Muhammad Sadiq, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Sadiq Group of Poultry, at UVAS City Campus Lahore on Friday.


Minister for Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dareshak presided over the condolence reference while UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, Vice-Chancellor University of Education Lahore (UE) Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, Mr Salman Sadiq son of Dr Sadiq, senior UVAS alumni members and senior veterinarians attended the reference and paid a tribute to the late Dr Muhammad Sadiq.


Speaking on the occasion, the Livestock Minister paid tribute to the services of Dr Sadiq and said that he always found Dr Sadiq very much supportive for UVAS in terms of promotion of education.


Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that Dr Sadiq used to support the needy UVAS students in shape of scholarships and fee payments.

Prof Pasha said that Dr Sadiq established poultry sector on modern lines by adopting the latest scientific methods according to the international standards.

He said that his services for the uplift of poultry sector would not be forgotten. Prof Dr Masood Rabbani presented the vote of thanks. Mr Salman Sadiq lauded the UVAS tradition of holding condolence references.


Earlier, Chairman Department of Poultry Production Prof Dr Athar Mahmood spoke about the biography and contributions of Dr Muhammad Sadiq. He was born in Khanewal on July 11, 1950, and passed away recently at the age of 70.

He said that as a professional his focus was always adopting the latest technology. He said that Dr Sadiq was a great philanthropist and used to provide student scholarships and financial assistance to the needy people.

