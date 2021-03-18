Condolence reference held for Prof. Anwar Siddiqui

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :A condolence reference for Prof. Dr. Anwar Hussain Siddiqui (late) ex-vice chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) was held on Thursday here at the main campus of the university.

Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, Vice Chancellor, AIOU presided over the session. A great number of university teachers, principal officers and officials were present on this occasion.

Prof. Dr.

Hassan Raza, Dean faculty of Social Sciences, and Prof. Dr. Samina Awan while addressing the participants said that the death of Prof. Anwar Siddiqui was a great loss.

He was an excellent educationist, administrator, and a very nice human being. They recalled the services of Prof. Siddiqui (late) services for academic and infrastructure development of the AIOU.

They said that Prof. Siddiqui also played memorable roles in the development of International Islamic University, and Judicial academy.