Conference on SDGs-2030 for students concluded at Bara Gali

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :A three-day conference on Sustainable Development Goals 2030 (SDGs) awareness organized by The Social Impact in collaboration with UNDP for students of different educational institutions concluded at Bara Gali Abbottabad

The students were informed regarding importance of Sustainable Development Goals which are a collection of 17 global objectives set by United Nations General Assembly in 2015 for the year 2030.

The conference comprised on different session wherein speakers shed lights on SDGs which includes Quality education; industry, innovation and infrastructure; environmental protection; poverty alleviation; affordable and clean energy; peace, justice and strong intuitions; zero hunger; clean water and sanitation, steps for climate change; implementation of international action plan for sustainable development; decent work and economic growth besides others.

Speaking the concluding session, Chairman Social Impact Hafeezullah said that it was the first time in Pakistan holding SDGs conference. He said as a citizen of sovereign country, it is our responsibility to join hands for the achievement of SDGs 2030.

Hafeezullah said that the conference had different sessions regarding participation of youth in legislations and youth policies indicated in SDGs. He stressed for holding such conference across the province for creating awareness among youth regarding their rights.