Conference on ‘Sustainable Earth Resources & Planning' at Punjab University

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali said on Thursday that students should become ambassadors of change in society for provision of pure products, abundant water, growth of natural resources and climate degradation prevention.
He was addressing the 1st national geographical conference on ‘Sustainable Earth Resources & Planning’, organised by the Punjab University Institute of Geography at Al Raazi Hall.
Dean Faculty of Geo-Sciences Prof Dr Sajid Rashid Ahmed, Director Institute of Geography Prof Dr Isma Younas, research scholars, experts, faculty members and a large number of students were present.
In his address, PU VC Dr Muhammad Ali said a civilised society leaves a better world for the next generation. He said where there was a problem of water shortage in Pakistan, people were hiring people to wash their vehicles.
He said there was a need to conduct a campaign to make the use of electric vehicles common instead of petrol/diesel to eliminate smog. He said that the lifestyle of villages should be improved for organic food and vegetables.
He said that one of the major problems of Pakistan is migration from villages to cities. He said that societies are not allowed to be built on agricultural lands in neighboring countries. He said that the law not creating a society on a green area should be implemented in Pakistan as well. He congratulated the organisers for organising the successful conference.
Prof Dr Isma Younas said that she was grateful for the support of VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ali for organising the first geographical conference. She said that researchers and experts from all over Pakistan participated in the conference and presented more than 100 research papers.
