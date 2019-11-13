UrduPoint.com
"Connecting Classroom Programme" To Build Partnership With Abroad Schools: Ziaullah

Wed 13th November 2019 | 11:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary ( E&S) Education Department has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with British Council for implementation of "Connecting Classroom Programme" in 500 educational institutes.

Advisor to the Chief Minister on Education Ziaullah Bangash said the agreement would ensure that the KP E&SE department and British Council to work together on areas of teachers training, school leadership, skills training and school partnership programmes.

Connecting Classrooms is a global programme for schools, designed to prepare young people for life in a global society and work in a global economy.

The program support teachers to develop their classroom practice in core skills the six essential skills that young people need to prosper in the 21st Century. This will help them shape the future for themselves and generations to come. Ziaullah Bangash said the programme offers funding and resources for professional development for teachers and head teachers. Furthermore, programme offers unique opportunities for schools in the province to build their professional partnerships with schools in UK and other overseas schools.

