Control Room Established For Students Appearing In Matric Examination

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 11:23 PM

Control room established for students appearing in matric examination

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has established a control room for the facilitation of students appearing in matric annual examination 2020, said an official letter issued by secretary Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has established a control room for the facilitation of students appearing in Matric annual examination 2020, said an official letter issued by secretary board of Intermediate and Secondary education here on Friday.

The control room would help student and their parents 08.00 am to 06pm daily, during examination. Control room would be manned by two staff members that would be contacted on telephone 091-9221404 and on email complaints@bisep.com.pk . The controller office can be contacted on 091-9222170 and secretary on 091-9222073 and Fax No. 9222245, 9222037 and 9222143.

