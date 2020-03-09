Control room established to facilitate students, parents during SSC exam

(@FahadShabbir)

A control room is being established in the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Peshawar for the facilitation of students, parents and public at large during SSC (Matric) Annual Examination 2020

The Control room will facilitate all concerned from 08.00 A.M to 04.00 P.M daily, during examination.

The examination will start from March 13, 2020 and will continue till April 13.

Control room will be manned by two staff members available at the following phone numbers.

Complaint Cell No. (091-9221404) email address complaints@bisep.com.pkController Office No (091-9222170), SSC Secrecy No. (091-9222073), Fax No. 9222245,9222037,9222143. It was announced by the b.