Controller BBISE Visits FA, Fsc Examination Centers
Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2025 | 11:08 PM
Controller Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Quetta, Abida Kakar along with the board staff made a surprise visit to various ongoing examination centers to review measures of controlling cheating systems
She said that no one would be allowed to copy adding that the provincial government has taken emergency steps to prevent copying.
She said that the Balochistan Board is taking important steps to control further duplicating while fake or duplicate students could not be tolerated at all.
I myself and other officers of the Balochistan Board are conducting surprise raids across Balochistan to take out students from copying culture for interest of quality of education, she noted.
She said that strict action would also be taken against the staff involved in fake and duplicate during the visit and also issued a warning to the relevant staff.
