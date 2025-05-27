Controller Education Board Inspects Intermediate Exams
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2025 | 11:42 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Controller of Examinations for Rawalpindi education Board, Tanveer Asghar Awan on Tuesday visited Government Associate College for Women, Wah Cantt to monitor ongoing Intermediate Part-I annual exams.
During inspection, he checked CCTV surveillance, security arrangements, and student facilities while reviewing staff attendance and exam SOPs. He reiterated the board's zero-tolerance policy against cheating.
The Controller confirmed exams are proceeding smoothly under strict monitoring and appreciated the college administration's efforts in maintaining proper exam conditions.
