Controller Education Board Inspects Intermediate Exams

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2025 | 11:42 PM

Controller of Examinations for Rawalpindi Education Board, Tanveer Asghar Awan on Tuesday visited Government Associate College for Women, Wah Cantt to monitor ongoing Intermediate Part-I annual exams

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Controller of Examinations for Rawalpindi education Board, Tanveer Asghar Awan on Tuesday visited Government Associate College for Women, Wah Cantt to monitor ongoing Intermediate Part-I annual exams.

During inspection, he checked CCTV surveillance, security arrangements, and student facilities while reviewing staff attendance and exam SOPs. He reiterated the board's zero-tolerance policy against cheating.

The Controller confirmed exams are proceeding smoothly under strict monitoring and appreciated the college administration's efforts in maintaining proper exam conditions.

More Stories From Education