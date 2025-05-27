Controller education board inspects intermediate exams

(@FahadShabbir)

Controller of Examinations for Rawalpindi Education Board, Tanveer Asghar Awan on Tuesday visited Government Associate College for Women, Wah Cantt to monitor ongoing Intermediate Part-I annual exams

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Controller of Examinations for Rawalpindi education Board, Tanveer Asghar Awan on Tuesday visited Government Associate College for Women, Wah Cantt to monitor ongoing Intermediate Part-I annual exams.

During inspection, he checked CCTV surveillance, security arrangements, and student facilities while reviewing staff attendance and exam SOPs. He reiterated the board's zero-tolerance policy against cheating.

The Controller confirmed exams are proceeding smoothly under strict monitoring and appreciated the college administration's efforts in maintaining proper exam conditions.