Convocation Registration Date Extended

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 06:57 PM

Convocation registration date extended

The registration date for the aspirants of the graduate degrees for the academic convocations 2017 and 2018 at University of Sindh, Jamshoro, has been extended to July 22, 2019

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :The registration date for the aspirants of the graduate degrees for the academic convocations 2017 and 2018 at University of Sindh, Jamshoro, has been extended to July 22, 2019.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the Controller Examinations Muhammad Ali Roshan Pathan advised all the interested and eligible candidates to contact the convocation cell at the examination office for the registration and other required information.

