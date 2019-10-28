UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Copy Case Candidates Directed To Appear Before Committee On Oct 29, 30

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 07:28 PM

Copy case candidates directed to appear before committee on Oct 29, 30

Deputy Controller (Exam) Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Hyderabad has directed all copy case candidates of SSC part - 1 (Class-9) exam-2019 to appear before committee on October 29 and 30, 2019 at the office of Controller Examination at about 11:00 A.M

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Controller (Exam) board of Intermediate and Secondary education, Hyderabad has directed all copy case candidates of SSC part - 1 (Class-9) exam-2019 to appear before committee on October 29 and 30, 2019 at the office of Controller Examination at about 11:00 A.M.

According to a letter, all those candidates who were allegedly caught while cheating in the examination, have been directed to appear before the committee to clear their position so that recommendations will be finalized.

In case of failure in appearing before the committee, the matter would be decided unilaterally.

He said letters have already been dispatched to concerned schools in this regard.

Related Topics

Hyderabad BISE October 2019 All

Recent Stories

NCEMA, UNDRR discuss cooperation

1 minute ago

UN Envoy Says Sitting Order for Syrian Constitutio ..

3 minutes ago

Vietnam Arrests 4 Human Smuggling Suspects After U ..

3 minutes ago

SSP Jamshoro approves promotions of police constab ..

3 minutes ago

3 awarded 53 years jail term each in murder case i ..

14 minutes ago

Rs 4405 mln saved in M4 Multan-Faisalabad motorway ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.