Copy case candidates directed to appear before committee on Oct 29, 30

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Controller (Exam) board of Intermediate and Secondary education Hyderabad has directed all copy case candidates of SSC part - 1 (Class-9) exam-2019 to appear before committee on October 29 and 30, 2019 at the office of Controller Examination at about 11:00 A.M.

According to a letter, all those candidates who were allegedly caught while cheating in the examination, have been directed to appear before the committee to clear their position so that recommendations will be finalized.

In case of failure in appearing before the committee, the matter would be decided unilaterally.

He said letters have already been dispatched to concerned schools in this regard.