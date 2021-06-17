UrduPoint.com
Corona SOPs Reviewed In Educational Institute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 04:55 PM

Corona SOPs reviewed in educational institute

Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz on Thursday visited Ali Public School on Wahdat Road to review coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz on Thursday visited Ali Public School on Wahdat Road to review coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner Model Town Ibrahim Arbab, the chief executive officer education and other officers were also present.

The DC visited classes, talked with students and also checked cleanliness.

On the occasion, Mudassar Riaz handed over a cheque of Rs 150,000 to a student of the school who gotthird position in Matric exams.

