Coronavirus: Govt postpones exams of all 29 educational boards till June 1

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood says that they will decide on March 27 that what to do about schools, adding that the date for admission in universities will also be extended for a month to facilitate the students.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 18th, 2020) All examinations due in May had been postponed till June 01 amid fear of Coronavirus outbreak in the country, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood said here on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Federal Minister Shafqat Mahmood said government would assess the situation in an Education Conference to be held on March 27.

“We’ll consult with all provincial education ministers on March 27 and will make further decision that whether the schools should be shut down or be opened.

“ Exams of all 29 boards of Pakistan will schedule their exams after June 1st. Not even the exams of Cambridge will be held till June,” said the minister. He also said that his ministry apprised Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding the decision.

“We held a meeting in this regard yesterday and took this decision for larger public interest. Coronavirus is spreading through social interaction and therefore, we need to minimize it,” he said.

The tally of Coronavirus in Pakistan reached to 245, with Sindh at the top where 172 people were confirmed with this virus. The situation in Sindh is turning from bad to worse by leading it to “Lockdown”.

All educational institutions across the country are closed amid rising cases of Coronavirus. The federal and provincial governments are making all-out efforts to control this pandemic that has claimed 7000 life and left over 170,000 people infected across the world.