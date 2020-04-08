UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus: School Waives Off Tuition Fee Of 5,000 Students

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 07:07 PM

A private school here in Muzaffargarh District has waived off monthly tuition fee and hostel charges of all the 5,000 students to financially support 3000 parents in the wake of coronavirus pandemic

"I paid Rs 5.2 million salary to the 400 school staff from my personal account, because the lockdown has affected monthly budget of the people," Abdul Ghafoor, the owner of the Rashid Minhas Higher Secondary School situated in Alipur District told APP on Wednesday.

He said many families had two to three kids studying at the school.

Two real brothers namely Ahmed (Ist year) and Muhammad (2nd year) thanking the school administration said they were lodging at the school's hostel and their monthly dues totalled over Rs 30,000.

Khalid Javed, father of another student Hamza Sattar, lauding the step taken by school authorities wished other schools followed suit and waived off tuition fee too.

This is not the only example of cooperation in south Punjab, because the same passion could be seen throughout the region.

Thousands of people, belonging to both rich and middle class families, were serving the poor in their financial capacity in the urban and rural areas of South Punjab.

Pir Abdur Razaq, custodian of Darbar Shakooria Pipli Adda, in tehsil Vehari told APP that they distributed over 300 'ration bags' to the needy.

Many philanthropists daily visit the city's busiest intersections and other areas including MDA Chowk, Gulgasht, Mumtazabad, Chowk Kumharan, Vehari chowk to provide cash to the labourers.

About 26 non-governmental organisations were creating awareness about the coronavirus disease, besides providing free hand-sanitizers, soap and face masks to the people in Multan division.

Some people also gave salaries to the housemaids and allowed them to stay at their own homes till end of the pandemic.

