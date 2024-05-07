Couple from Abbottabad succeeds in CSS exam

Couple from Abbottabad, Dr. Huzefa and Dr. Hajarah Tuesday has garnered widespread attention in the Hazara Division after both successfully passing the highly competitive CSS exams in 2023

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Couple from Abbottabad, Dr. Huzefa and Dr. Hajarah Tuesday has garnered widespread attention in the Hazara Division after both successfully passing the highly competitive CSS exams in 2023.

Despite their shared accomplishment, the couple is facing the prospect of being separated as they pursue different career paths. Dr.

Huzefa has joined the police department, while Dr. Hajarah has taken up a position in the Inland Revenue department.

Married just a year ago, their success has brought joy to their families. Speaking to the media, the couple expressed their dedication to serving the nation and vowed to contribute to the country’s progress. Their inspiring journey highlights their commitment to public service and the pursuit of excellence in their respective fields.