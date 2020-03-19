UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 In IOK, All Exams Postponed Till March 31

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 04:13 PM

COVID-19 in IOK, all exams postponed till March 31

The authorities in Kashmir University (KU) have postponed all undergraduate and postgraduate exams till March 31 in view of coronavirus scare in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :The authorities in Kashmir University (KU) have postponed all undergraduate and postgraduate exams till March 31 in view of coronavirus scare in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

An official said that the fresh dates of all deferred exams would be notified later separately, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Meanwhile, the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) has also postponed all the examinations with immediate effect.

The Jammu and Kashmir board of school education (BOSE) has also postponed private 10th and 12th class examinations till March 31. "The fresh date sheet will be notified separately," the official said.

The official further commented that the decision to postpone all exams had been taken in wake of the decision by the Srinagar district administration to impose restrictions on the movement of public transport and assembly of people.

Related Topics

Assembly India Education Bose Jammu Srinagar March Karachi University Media All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shahniera Akram asks building owners to show rent ..

4 minutes ago

TECNO rumored to sign Mehwish Hayat as Brand Ambas ..

8 minutes ago

Universities to support govt initiatives for preve ..

9 minutes ago

Public gathering strictly banned: SSP Sukkur

6 minutes ago

Daily review meeting about coronavirus being held: ..

7 minutes ago

Premier League to discuss plans to complete season ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.