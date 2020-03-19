COVID-19 in IOK, all exams postponed till March 31

The authorities in Kashmir University (KU) have postponed all undergraduate and postgraduate exams till March 31 in view of coronavirus scare in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :The authorities in Kashmir University (KU) have postponed all undergraduate and postgraduate exams till March 31 in view of coronavirus scare in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

An official said that the fresh dates of all deferred exams would be notified later separately, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Meanwhile, the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) has also postponed all the examinations with immediate effect.

The Jammu and Kashmir board of school education (BOSE) has also postponed private 10th and 12th class examinations till March 31. "The fresh date sheet will be notified separately," the official said.

The official further commented that the decision to postpone all exams had been taken in wake of the decision by the Srinagar district administration to impose restrictions on the movement of public transport and assembly of people.