CPSP Official Visits JPMC

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 03:52 PM

Secretary College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP), Professor Irshad Waheed on Saturday visited the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC)

He was accompanied by Executive Director JPMC, Professor Tariq Mahmood and Acting Vice Chancellor Jinnah Sindh Medical University, Professor Shahid Rasul.

Touring the New Surgical Complex, Cyber Knife and the Tomography unit, Professor Waheed praised for the modern facilities.

He also appreciated the services of the Patients' Aid Foundation in improving patient care at JPMC.

