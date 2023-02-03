UrduPoint.com

Crescent Model Higher Secondary School Students Visit UVAS

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2023 | 04:20 PM

The students from Crescent Model Higher Secondary School along with their teachers visited the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 3rd, 2023) The students from Crescent Model Higher Secondary School along with their teachers visited the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore. They had an interaction with Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, in which Prof Nasim briefed them about the university history, academic and research activities and also told them about the flagship programs of the university. Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad added about the UVAS role in development of livestock sector and its clinical services for the treatment of animals. He spoke about the advisory services of UVAS for the guidance of livestock, poultry and dairy farmers to enhance their profitability.

He highlighted the scope of veterinary education, research and other allied sciences professional degree programme. He said our vision of UVAS to produce trained graduate who playing their lead role in the development of livestock sector as trained human resource. Prof Dr Nasim shared awarded 1,370 scholarships during the last year and total amount awarded in these scholarships was over Rs.101.28 million, he added.

The students also asked several questions about the role of UVAS, its services for the welfare of livestock farming community, scholarships and vision. Crescent Model Higher Secondary School teachers and a large number of students from were present on the occasion.

