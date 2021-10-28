Criteria approved for appointment of permanent Principal Edwardes College

UrduPoint.com

The Board of Governors (BoGs) of Edwardes College Thursday approved criteria and eligibility for appointment of permanent Principal of the college

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :The Board of Governors (BoGs) of Edwardes College Thursday approved criteria and eligibility for appointment of permanent Principal of the college.

The meeting chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman also approved restoration of executive committee of the college while keeping in view its tradition, said an official communiqu� issued here after the meeting.

The meeting decided to complete the first phase of appointment of permanent Principal Edwardes College as soon as possible and expressed resolve to uphold the prestige of the historic institute.

Speaking on the occasion the Governor said that Edwardes College has a prominent position among quality institutions of the province as well as the country, adding that efforts would be made to maintain the quality and standard of education at the institute.

The meeting was also attended by Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash, Secretary Higher Education Daud Khan, Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Mehsud, Bishop Sarfraz Peter, Sara Safdar and other board members.

