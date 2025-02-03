CS GB visits Municipal Library Gilgit, orders improvement of facilities

(@FahadShabbir)

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Abrar Ahmed Mirza visited the Municipal Library Gilgit where he inspected various sections and issued directives to enhance the library's facilities.

Commissioner Gilgit Division Sardar Haroon Asad, Deputy Commissioner Gilgit Amir Azam Hamza, Additional Deputy Commissioner Arif Hussain and other senior officials accompanied him during the visit.

During the visit the librarian briefed the Chief Secretary on the library's history, available resources, and different sections.

He highlighted that the Municipal Library Gilgit serves as a crucial academic hub for students, researchers and knowledge seekers, offering thousands of books and research materials on diverse subjects.

The Chief Secretary reviewed the existing facilities and instructed improvements in cleanliness, seating arrangements, and book preservation.

He emphasized the need to digitize the library using modern technology, enabling readers to access materials online conveniently.

He further stated that educational and research institutions play a fundamental role in societal development, and libraries are a vital source of knowledge. The Government of Gilgit-Baltistan is committed to enhancing educational facilities and has a comprehensive plan to modernize the Municipal Library.

The Chief Secretary directed the concerned authorities to increase the library’s resources by adding more books and research materials, ensuring a comfortable and scholarly environment for students and researchers.

He expressed optimism that in the future, the library would evolve into a modern educational center.

At the end of the visit, the Chief Secretary inspected various sections of the library and interacted with students and readers to hear their concerns and suggestions.

He assured them that the government would take all necessary measures to fulfill their educational needs.