CSS 2023 results; check complete details here

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Federal Public Service Commission has announced the results.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 4th, 2024) The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has announced the results of the CSS.

Here is the complete list of the candidates:

In order to check the details of CSS examination 2023, you can click on the link given below:

https://www.fpsc.gov.pk/