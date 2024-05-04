CSS 2023 Results; Check Complete Details Here
The Federal Public Service Commission has announced the results.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 4th, 2024) The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has announced the results of the CSS.
Here is the complete list of the candidates:
In order to check the details of CSS examination 2023, you can click on the link given below:
https://www.fpsc.gov.pk/
