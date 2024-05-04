Open Menu

CSS 2023 Results; Check Complete Details Here

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 04, 2024 | 03:43 PM

CSS 2023 results; check complete details here

The Federal Public Service Commission has announced the results.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 4th, 2024) The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has announced the results of the CSS.

Here is the complete list of the candidates:

In order to check the details of CSS examination 2023, you can click on the link given below:

https://www.fpsc.gov.pk/

