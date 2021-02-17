CSSS to hold webinar on Deforestation on Thursday

COMSATS Centre for Climate and Sustainability (CCCS) will organise a webinar on "Sustainable management of forests and challenge of deforestation in the Global South" on February 18 (Thursday)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :COMSATS Centre for Climate and Sustainability (CCCS) will organise a webinar on "Sustainable management of forests and challenge of deforestation in the Global South" on February 18 (Thursday).

The webinar will be organized in the partnership with Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) of Ghana, Forestry Research Institute (FORIG) of Ghana and Forestry Research Network of Sub-Saharan Africa (FORNESSA) co-organized a webinar on the topic The webinar is being arranged as part of CCCS webinar series to discuss issues relating to sustainable management of forests and the challenges of deforestation in the Global South, and to propose actions for governments to accelerate and scale up efforts at curbing deforestation in this vast region.

Director of FORIG/CSIR,Prof. Daniel Ofori will present the key note address while Dr. Ernest Foli of FORIG/CSIR , who was member of UN Secretary General's Advisory Group on the Global Sustainable Development Report- 2019, will be the Moderator.

There will four speakers from FORNESSA including from the University of Ibadan, Nigeria, University of Bamenda, Cameroon, University of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Malawi and Forestry Commission of Ghana.

The four speakers from CSSS will be from Centro International de Fisica, Bogota, Colombia, Ev-K2-CNR Association, Pakistan, Ministry of Tourism and Environment, Nepal and Royal Scientific Society, Jordan.

The webinar can be joined through the zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/91273910239?pwd=QnNEUlB0alZSbTk4NHdLdER6T1U1UT09 The Meeting ID to join the webi at is : 912 7391 0239 while the Passcode is 353637. The intending participants can contact Mr. Saifullah Khan Dilazak for further details at Saif.cccs@comsats.org or cell no# 923335428258.

Forests worldwide have been disappearing at an alarming rate, notwithstanding efforts to halt or moderate deforestation by governments.

According to the Global Sustainable Development Report (GSDR, 2019), more than 130 million hectares of forests have been lost in tropical regions (South and Central America, sub-Saharan Africa and South-East Asia) since 1990.

The main drivers of deforestation in these regions include agricultural expansion (which accounts for almost 80% of global deforestation), unsustainable extraction of natural resources such as timber and minerals, urbanization, forest fires, etc.

Yet, forests influence climate change, through their crucial role in carbon capture and storage, safeguard unique species and biodiversity, and provide several other essential services upon which more than one billion people depend for their livelihoods.