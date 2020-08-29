UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CTLC To Create Opportunities For Educated Women

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 12:44 PM

CTLC to create opportunities for educated women

Community Technology Learning Centers (CTLC) Program would empower women of remote areas through imparting computer skills and help create opportunities for them to earn livelihood respectably

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Community Technology Learning Centers (CTLC) Program would empower women of remote areas through imparting computer skills and help create opportunities for them to earn livelihood respectably.

The center was established under the aegis of National Commission for Human Development (NCHD), with the collaboration of microsoft Corporation and respective district governments to initiate the project.

NCHD involved the CTLC graduates in the data entry activity at NCHD, which facilitated them to acquire jobs in the data transcription industry, an official of NCH told APP.

Revolution in digital technologies has changed our way of life, he remarked.

He said women with access to Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) could benef from it.

They have the potential to contribute financially and improve their living standard, he said.

He added that through this initiative NCHD aimed to empower women by expanding rural women's socio-economic and political.

However, there is a need to provide quality training opportunities to impart ICT skills to rural women, he said.

ICTs interventions provided ample evidence that rural women are keen to learn innovative digital technology skills to significantly improve their lives.

P:zkz/X:ftp/L:srb/R:srb\778

Related Topics

Technology Women From Industry Jobs

Recent Stories

China Ready to Further Develop Relations With Japa ..

1 minute ago

Federal, Sindh govts. moving immediately to resolv ..

1 minute ago

Russian-Made New Advanced Torpedo Ready for Mass P ..

4 minutes ago

Five of a family killed in roof collapse

4 minutes ago

Pakistan reports one death, 319 new cases of Coron ..

24 minutes ago

Chinese airlines' losses mitigated by domestic tra ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.