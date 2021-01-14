UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cuba Closes Schools, Bars And Restaurants As Coronavirus Rebounds

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 01:40 PM

Cuba closes schools, bars and restaurants as coronavirus rebounds

Cuba will close schools, bars and restaurants and halt all public transport at night from Thursday after a spike in coronavirus cases, the government has announced

Havana, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Cuba will close schools, bars and restaurants and halt all public transport at night from Thursday after a spike in coronavirus cases, the government has announced.

The new measures come after health authorities announced 550 new cases in 24 hours on Wednesday. The country has had more than 16,000 cases in total, and 158 deaths.

Under the tighter measures, only take-out and home delivery will be allowed from restaurants. All public transport will stop at 9:00 pm.

"Severe fines" would be handed to anyone who did not comply with the rules, state newspaper Tribuna de la Habana said, while education Minister Ena Elsa Velazquez said on Twitter that school courses would be broadcast on television starting next week.

A total ban on public transport, and restrictions on the movement of vehicles and people from 7:00 pm to 5:00 am, were removed from measures after they were initially announced by state media.

Havana's schools were closed from mid-March to October last year, while those in the rest of the country reopened in September as the epidemic appeared to slow.

The country of 11.2 million people started reopening its economy, and its borders, at about the same time, but has confronted record infection figures following the Christmas holidays.

Related Topics

Education Christmas Twitter Holidays Vehicles Same Cuba September October Media TV All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Virus again delays Japan 'Super Mario' theme park ..

4 minutes ago

Islamia College University issues reopening schedu ..

4 minutes ago

Researchers Discover New COVID-19 Strain in US Sta ..

4 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks finish higher

4 minutes ago

Top-ranked Tai breezes into quarter-finals of badm ..

11 minutes ago

Sobbing relatives bury Indonesian plane crash vict ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.