"CUI 2022 Convocation, Lahore Campus"

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 11, 2022 | 08:25 PM

On the 10th of November, CUI hosted its annual convocation of 671 students from Fall-21 and 936 students from Spring-22 passing out batch graduated, and 21 candidates were awarded Ph.D. degrees with acclaim and distinction.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ): (CUI) continues its spectrum of triumph, ranked 3rd among Federally Chartered Universities in Pakistan, in the 2022 rankings.

Cordial joining by the honorable Rector COMSATS University Islamabad Professor Dr. Tabassum Afzal, respected Members of the Senate, Syndicate, and the Academic Council, respected Deans, Chairpersons, faculty members, and Staff members

"Ranked 6th in Pakistan between 601 to 800, world University rankings 2023", (TIMES) Higher Education.

At the global level, CUI stands among 301-400 universities in Engineering and Technology, Computer Sciences, Business, and Economics.

Achieving a record in history with 1500 national and international research publication years (2021-22) with more than 150 research projects funded internationally by donor agencies including the World Bank, and the governments of Sweden, Italy, and the UK.

