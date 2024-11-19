CUI Confers Degrees Upon 925 Students
As many as 925 graduating students were awarded with degrees at the convocation of COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI), Wah Campus held on Tuesday
The degrees were awarded in the discipline of Management Sciences, Electrical and Computer Engineering, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science and Mathematics.
Around 33 graduates were awarded with gold, silver, and bronze medals at the Institute and Campus level on account of their excellent academic performance.
While 13 graduates were awarded with the PhD degrees in the disciplines of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Computer Science, and Management Sciences.
Chairman, Higher education Commission (HEC), Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad graced the event as the chief guest.
On this occasion, Director Campus, CUI, Wah Campus, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Abid, T.I., presented a comprehensive campus report.
He highlighted the Campus achievements establishment of Department of Humanities, launch of Master Programs and future plans, including ongoing developmental projects such as the installation of a solar energy system, the construction of sheds for the transport parking area, and the completion of the mega project Academic Block-I.
He shared that Academic Block-I is in the final stages of completion and will be fully operational for academic activities starting from the Spring 2025 semester, commencing in February 2025.
He congratulated the graduates and their parents on the successful completion of their educational journey and encouraged the graduates to continue their hard work and dedication in the years ahead.
Prof. Dr. Abid also highlighted the university’s impressive rankings, campus facilities, scholarship opportunities, state-of-the-art laboratories, and highly qualified faculty available at the campus.
Dr. Mukhtar, in his address, congratulated all the graduating students and their parents on achieving this significant milestone.
He urged the graduates to work diligently and contribute to the country's development.
He emphasized that the youth must harness their skills and energies to help overcome the challenges facing the nation. He also commended the teaching faculty of the university for their pivotal role in shaping the graduates' success, acknowledging that their efforts are as vital as the support provided by the students' families.
Dr. Mukhtar stressed the importance of faculty focusing on maintaining high standards of teaching and research.
The Rector of COMSATS University Islamabad, Prof. Dr. Sajid Qamar, advised the graduates to stay prepared for rapid technological advancements and to equip themselves for future challenges while contributing to the country's economic development.
He also recognized the significant contributions of the faculty and staff in making this convocation a success and in advancing the university's mission.
