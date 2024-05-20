CUI Tech Summit 2024 concludes after comprehensive educational, technological activities

The CUI Tech Summit 2024 organized by COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) in collaboration with Metrix Pakistan, concluded today after three days of comprehensive educational and technological activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) The CUI Tech Summit 2024 organized by COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) in collaboration with Metrix Pakistan, concluded today after three days of comprehensive educational and technological activities.

This summit was the first of its kind at CUI, featuring seven modules in disciplines such as computer science, engineering, applied sciences, geospatial AI, and media.

A total of 31 competitions took place, showcasing a broad spectrum of academic and practical skills. President CUI Tech Summit 2024, Shahzad Khan Zafar inaugurated the summit, emphasizing the importance of technological and academic advancement in today’s world.

The summit began on May 17 with a Qawwali night featuring Babar Ali Qawal, adding a cultural dimension to the academic proceedings. The summit attracted participants from 10 universities from across the country, making it a significant gathering of academic minds. Institutions such as the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), FAST University Islamabad, Air University.

While other institutions sent their brightest students to compete and collaborate. This diversity of participation enriched the event, fostering a spirit of academic exchange and collaboration. Over the next two days, participants engaged in a variety of competitions designed to test and showcase their technical skills and innovative solutions.

These events provided a platform for students and professionals to demonstrate their knowledge and creativity in their respective fields. The diverse range of modules included areas such as artificial intelligence, software development, engineering projects, applied scientific research, and media innovation.

A significant educational component of the summit was the prize pool of PKR 700,000, which was distributed among winners in various categories.

This cash prize served as a tangible recognition of the participants' hard work and achievements, motivating them to pursue further excellence in their studies and careers.

The final day featured a grand dinner that not only celebrated the participants' accomplishments but also emphasized the successful collaboration between CUI and Metrix Pakistan.

This collaboration was instrumental in providing a holistic learning experience, blending academic rigor with practical applications.

Founder and CEO of Metrix Pakistan,Hassan Nisar remarked on the educational impact of the event: "The CUI Tech Summit is a commendable initiative that showcases the innovative capabilities of our youth. At Metrix Pakistan, we support all efforts that empower young minds”.

This summit demonstrates what can be achieved when academia and industry collaborate. “We are dedicated to fostering an ecosystem that promotes technological advancement, and our partnership with CUI is a prime example of this commitment. We believe in nurturing talent and providing platforms that encourage innovation and development."

Metrix Pakistan's involvement was essential to the educational success of the summit, illustrating the importance of industry-academic partnerships in driving technological progress and empowering the next generation of innovators.

Their support helped create an environment conducive to learning and professional growth. The successful conclusion of the CUI Tech Summit 2024 sets a high standard for future educational events, demonstrating the potential for integrating cultural heritage with technological progress.

This event has paved the way for continued academic and infrastructural excellence at CUI, highlighting the vital role of education in advancing technological frontiers.