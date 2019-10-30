UrduPoint.com
Cultural, Science Exhibition Held In GDC Jamrud

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 07:50 PM

JAMRUD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Cultural and Science Exhibition was held in Government Degree College for Girls Jamrud district Khyber on Monday in which students had set up various cultural, books and scientific stalls.

The exhibition was organized by the college administration to create awareness among students of their culture as well as science.

Stalls of traditional utensils and models of Physics, Biology, Chemistry were also put on display and were the centre of visitors interest.

Students of the college offered traditional food to guests.

The guest on the occasion was MPA Hajj Bilawal Afridi, Minority MPA Wilson Wazir and college's principal Madam Najam al-Sahar.

They visited the stalls and told media about the purpose of the exhibition to highlight the talent of tribal students.

The guests said that it is very important for women to be educated to become a useful citizen of the country. They also stressed the need for students to take part in extracurricular activities along with the their regular studies.

