Culture Day observed in Sindh University N.A. Baloch Model School

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat said culture comes as a big identity-marker for any nation adding that intellectually-alive nations not only celebrate their culture but also seek to profess it to the world

The Pakistan possesses radiant and diverse cultural fabric, which needs to be promoted, the Vice Chancellor said while speaking as chief guest at the Culture Day held at Dr. N.A. Baloch Model School Hyderabad on Friday.

He emphasized the need for revival of culture of quality education which was the hallmark of ancient intelligentsia in Sindh and Pakistan.

"The imposing architectural structure of the premises of Dr. N.A. Baloch bears immense cultural significance; which we need to preserve and promote", Dr. Burfat said.The School Principal Dr. Farida Shaikh presented welcome note and shared details of the reforms she had been able to undertake after her assumption of office. Cultural skits, songs and dance performances marked the festivities of the day. Later, Vice Chancellor Dr. Burfat and others laid floral wreaths at the 'Samadhee' of school pioneer Deewan Pirbu Das Shevak Ram Advani.